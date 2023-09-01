Friday Night Frenzy Week 2 Highlights and Scores
Highlights and scores from Week 2 of the HSFB season.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The second week of high school football has come and gone and News 10 Sports had cameras at 10 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores available from the other teams.
Game of the Week: Mason 42, DeWitt 23
Sexton 48, Lansing Catholic 20
Hudsonville 23, East Lansing 12
Lansing Everett 40, Lansing Eastern 7
Haslett 41, Fenton 25
Grand Ledge 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 28
Holt 24, Swartz Creek 6
Portland 44, Olivet 7
Jackson 33, Waverly 13
Pewamo-Westphalia 20, Bath 0
Other area scores:
Michigan Center 35, Jonesville 22
Fowlerville 33, Midland Bullock Creek 26 (OT)
Ovid-Elsie 61, Otisville Lakeville Memorial 18
Hamilton 36, St. Johns 29
Clio 28, Okemos 20
Charlotte 39, Lakewood 8
Leslie 42, Stockbridge 14
Potterville 60, Genesee 8
Napoleon 42, Brooklyn Columbia Central 14
Grass Lake 32, Hanover-Horton 22
Williamston 35. Battle Creek Pennfield 7
Laingsburg 35, Wyoming 7
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 21, Dansville 0
Lake Fenton 35, Hillsdale 0
Jackson Northwest 21, Adrian Madison 14
Union City 41, Springport 0
Fowler 57, Saranac 12
Perry 42, Holton 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Decatur 0
Ionia 62, Eaton Rapids 12
