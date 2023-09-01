Friday Night Frenzy Week 2 Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The second week of high school football has come and gone and News 10 Sports had cameras at 10 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores available from the other teams.

Game of the Week: Mason 42, DeWitt 23

Mason at DeWitt Game of the Week

Sexton 48, Lansing Catholic 20

Sexton wins at Lansing Catholic

Hudsonville 23, East Lansing 12

East Lansing falls to 0-2 with loss to Hudsonville

Lansing Everett 40, Lansing Eastern 7

Everett gets first win of year with win at Eastern

Haslett 41, Fenton 25

Haslett handles Fenton to move to 1-1

Grand Ledge 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 28

Grand Ledge moves to 2-0 with routine win over Battle Creek Lakeview

Holt 24, Swartz Creek 6

Holt gets first win of year with 24-6 win over Swartz Creek

Portland 44, Olivet 7

Portland throttles Olivet to move to 2-0

Jackson 33, Waverly 13

Jackson handles Waverly on the road to notch first win

Pewamo-Westphalia 20, Bath 0

Pewamo-Westphalia blanks Bath on the road

Other area scores:

Michigan Center 35, Jonesville 22

Fowlerville 33, Midland Bullock Creek 26 (OT)

Ovid-Elsie 61, Otisville Lakeville Memorial 18

Hamilton 36, St. Johns 29

Clio 28, Okemos 20

Charlotte 39, Lakewood 8

Leslie 42, Stockbridge 14

Potterville 60, Genesee 8

Napoleon 42, Brooklyn Columbia Central 14

Grass Lake 32, Hanover-Horton 22

Williamston 35. Battle Creek Pennfield 7

Laingsburg 35, Wyoming 7

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 21, Dansville 0

Lake Fenton 35, Hillsdale 0

Jackson Northwest 21, Adrian Madison 14

Union City 41, Springport 0

Fowler 57, Saranac 12

Perry 42, Holton 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Decatur 0

Ionia 62, Eaton Rapids 12

