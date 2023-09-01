Dewitt family tailgates MSU opener for 12 hours

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was nothing but excitement in East Lansing all day Friday. However, the real fun started around two o’clock, because that’s when on-campus tailgating first opened. However, News 10 caught up with a family of off-campus tailgaters, and they started their party at 7:00 a.m.

“Absolutely (all) about the tailgate. We’ll be out here for all six home games this year,” said Dave DeSmyter, Spartan alumni and a Dewitt resident.

Football, food, and friends. With three Spartan sons, Desmyter says he’s expecting around 100 fellow Spartans to roll through his tailgate.

“Seeing friends that I haven’t seen for a long time, the atmosphere is unbelievable. You get people down here, and they come from all over the state. We live for the MSU football season.” said DeSmyter.

They’re already preparing for the big rivalry game against the University of Michigan. He says there’s nothing quite like being a Spartan, and when asked if he had anything else to add, he had one thing to say: “Go green”.

That’s probably what you hear the most in East Lansing on game days. Total strangers shouting out ‘go green’ and go ‘white’ across streets and sidewalks to their fellow fans.

For local businesses, home games come with a lot of excitement as well. As football fans travel to East Lansing, lots of local businesses, are raking in the dough.

“A lot of the die-hard Spartan fans, that are screaming go green and go white all over the hotel, it just adds... You know that fall has arrived,” said Michael Concannon, the director of sales at The Graduate.

Tonight, the hotels in East Lansing are sold out, and bars and restaurants are hitting capacity.

The Graduate is conveniently located along Grand River and is entirely centered around MSU. Their employees tell News 10 that’s why their hotel rooms are sold out weeks in advance on home game weekends.

“Football games are really our bread and butter here in the fall, we sell out almost every single game,” said Concannon.

On home game football weekends, The Graduate Hotel in East Lansing fills around 200 rooms with ease. Drawing Spartan fans from far and wide, with their unique décor and rooftop views of the field.

“Of course, the big game of having the Wolverines in town in October, that game is sold out. So, as soon as we open up the availability, people are booking right away.” said Concannon.

A lobby filled with alumni, parents, and students, all dressed in green and white.

“You have all your Spartans excited to be stomping around their old campus, or creating new memories with family that may now being going to MSU, and it’s just a good sense of family comradery that we have here,” said Concannon.

