Crash involving three semis causes hazardous material spill on I-94

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash involving three semi trucks caused hazardous materials to spill onto I-94.

At around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, troopers with the Michigan State Police Fifth District were dispatched to Eastbound I-94 at 11 Mile Rd in Calhoun County near Emmett Township.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered three semi trucks that had crashed into each other. One semi was carrying hazardous materials that spilled onto the road.

According to police, a semi truck was traveling in the lefthand passing lane before rear-ending a smaller semi truck. The smaller semi was then pushed into a third semi that was in the right line.

The crash resulted in 800 gallons of a chemical called Voramer MR 1165 isocyanate.

Two drivers were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive. The chemical cleanup shut down parts of Eastbound I-94 until noon on Friday.

Police believe the spill does not pose a threat to the public.

The crash is still under investigation. Speed appears to be a factor.

