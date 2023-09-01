Atlantic Coast Conference Adds Three Schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors Friday morning approved the addition of three schools, SMU, Stanford and California. They begin competition in the 2024-25 school year. The ACC will then have 18 members, 17 for football plus Notre Dame. The vote was 12-3, the minimum needed for approval. Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina reportedly voted against the expansion.

