Advertise With Us

Atlantic Coast Conference Adds Three Schools

Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite...
Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team's road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network.(Ed Clemente/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors Friday morning approved the addition of three schools, SMU, Stanford and California. They begin competition in the 2024-25 school year. The ACC will then have 18 members, 17 for football plus Notre Dame. The vote was 12-3, the minimum needed for approval. Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina reportedly voted against the expansion.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Eaton County authorities arrest man after hours-long search
MDHHS workers return to office after three years of working from home
Mason, Dewitt high schools honor teens at football game
Mason, Dewitt high schools honor teens killed in tragic crash

Latest News

High School football: August 31st
Top High School Football Teams in Mid Michigan Looking to Week Three
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) outruns Kansas State safety VJ Payne (19) to the end...
Alabama Chooses Starting Quarterback
Dan Campbell
Lions’ General Manager Optimistic for Coming Season
Over 100 MSU athletes sign NIL deals