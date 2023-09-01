Alabama Chooses Starting Quarterback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reports indicate Jalen Milroe will start at quarterback for Alabama Saturday night when the Crimson Tide open the season at home against Middle Tennessee. Milroe is a redshirt sophomore and has been among three players vying in August camp for the starting job. Milroe started one game last season for the injured Bryce Young in a win over Texas A&M, completing 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 81 yards, but committed three turnovers.

