Alabama Chooses Starting Quarterback

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) outruns Kansas State safety VJ Payne (19) to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reports indicate Jalen Milroe will start at quarterback for Alabama Saturday night when the Crimson Tide open the season at home against Middle Tennessee. Milroe is a redshirt sophomore and has been among three players vying in August camp for the starting job. Milroe started one game last season for the injured Bryce Young in a win over Texas A&M, completing 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 81 yards, but committed three turnovers.

