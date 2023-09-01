Advertise With Us

AAA activating ‘Tow to Go’ in Michigan for Labor Day weekend

(AAA)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA is activating its Tow to Go program in select states, including Michigan, for those with car trouble or as a free service in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

This is the 25th year AAA has provided the Tow to Go program.

Tow to Go can provide a ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a ten-mile radius. The service is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

AAA said appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

The service will be provided from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Call the service at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Eaton County authorities arrest man after hours-long search
Mason community mourns death of 2 students
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
MDHHS workers return to office after three years of working from home

Latest News

Police search for suspects involved in stealing, crashing Kia in Lansing
Police are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing a car and then crashing it early...
Police search for suspects involved in stealing, crashing Kia in Lansing
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Temperatures Soar This Weekend
Mason, Dewitt high schools honor teens at football game
Mason, Dewitt high schools honor teens killed in tragic crash