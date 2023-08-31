Advertise With Us

WILX Partners With Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center for Make an Impact

September 18th - 22nd
Make an Impact
Make an Impact(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center is a place where children receive coordinated services during child sexual abuse investigations in Mid-Michigan in a comfortable and safe environment. Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope, healing, and justice for children and families impacted by abuse in Ingham and Eaton counties. A panel of experts in medical, law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, victim advocacy and mental health work closely together to decide the best way to help a child and heal them from trauma. WILX will be partnering with Small Talk the week of September 18th - 22nd to help raise awareness about the extremely important work that this organization does and the success and healing it can bring children and families.

WILX’s September Make an Impact campaign is sponsored by CATA, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Big John Steak and Onion. During the week of September, WILX Studios, located at 500 American Road in Lansing, will be collecting the following products to help replenish Small Talk’s Community Closet. You can also click HERE to order items directly from the Make an Impact Amazon Wish List and your donations will be shipped directly to the WILX Studios.

WILX will also be hosting the News 10 Phone Bank during all newscasts on Thursday, September 21st, where viewers can call in and make monetary donations that go directly to Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center and help them to provide the services to the Mid-Michigan community.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
Five people are dead after severe storms and at least four tornadoes across Michigan Thursday...
Emergency responders help repair Michigan communities after deadly storms
iPhone in the summer
What the Tech?: Newest iPhone update includes safety warning
East Lansing police search for suspect accused of robbing, assaulting man

Latest News

The owner of an equestrian center in Williamston says one of her horses may have been swept up...
Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
Nice weather continues before a big warm-up this weekend.
Nice weather continues for the rest of the week
BWL: Tree contractor killed after allegedly touching live wire
Mason community mourns death of 2 students