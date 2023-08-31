WILX Partners With Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center for Make an Impact

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center is a place where children receive coordinated services during child sexual abuse investigations in Mid-Michigan in a comfortable and safe environment. Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope, healing, and justice for children and families impacted by abuse in Ingham and Eaton counties. A panel of experts in medical, law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, victim advocacy and mental health work closely together to decide the best way to help a child and heal them from trauma. WILX will be partnering with Small Talk the week of September 18th - 22nd to help raise awareness about the extremely important work that this organization does and the success and healing it can bring children and families.

WILX’s September Make an Impact campaign is sponsored by CATA, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Big John Steak and Onion. During the week of September, WILX Studios, located at 500 American Road in Lansing, will be collecting the following products to help replenish Small Talk’s Community Closet. You can also click HERE to order items directly from the Make an Impact Amazon Wish List and your donations will be shipped directly to the WILX Studios.

WILX will also be hosting the News 10 Phone Bank during all newscasts on Thursday, September 21st, where viewers can call in and make monetary donations that go directly to Small Talk Children’s Advocacy Center and help them to provide the services to the Mid-Michigan community.

