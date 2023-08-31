Advertise With Us

Wellness Watch: Colorectal Cancers and Treatment Options

Dr. Lee Allan joins us to talk about the prevention and treatment for colorectal cancer from the Digestive Health Institute.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dr. Lee Allan stopped by Studio 10 to explain what Colorectal Cancer is and how we can work to prevent it. Allan says that colorectal cancer is simply cancer that grows in the colon or rectum. You may have also heard it referred to as colon cancer. Abnormal growths or polyps form in the colon or rectum and over time may eventually turn into cancer.

In 2022 the recommendations for Colorectal Cancer screening changed to individuals 45 and over and individuals who experience digestive disease. The medical community as a whole is finding more advanced stage cancers in younger people so it is important to get screened early, and then to continue to get regular screenings every 10 years.

There are a few tests to screen for colorectal cancers. Often, they will perform a preliminary stool test which detects altered DNA. They then perform a colonoscopy where they use a colonoscope with a tiny light and camera on the end to identify and then remove polyps for further testing. It’s a painless procedure with minimum discomfort.

Colonoscopies take about 15 minutes to perform, they do them right in our Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and in hospital environments. It’s another way they offer their patients more choices in their healthcare decisions.

Treatment

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Surgery

• Radiation Therapy

Especially when it comes to Colorectal Cancers Early detection of polyps is the best way to prevent cancer. It’s important to know that most polyps aren’t cancerous, but if left unchecked in the colon or rectum they have the potential to become cancerous. It is so important to be screened early and on schedule.

For more information: https://michigangastro.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
iPhone in the summer
What the Tech?: Newest iPhone update includes safety warning

Latest News

Learning How to Prevent and Treat Colorectal Cancer
Learning How to Prevent and Treat Colorectal Cancer
The Studio 10 stage lights up with the tunes of the Brothers Ralph. Tap your toes to this...
The Brothers Ralph Perform on the Studio 10 Stage
The Chronicles of Ralph is coming soon to you! Brother band, the Brothers Ralph, join Studio 10...
The Brothers Ralph Release Album
Claudia talks with John Beck about Lansing's Labor Day. That's right! There's a local and a...
A Lansing Labor Day Holiday