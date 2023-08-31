Wellness Watch: Colorectal Cancers and Treatment Options

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dr. Lee Allan stopped by Studio 10 to explain what Colorectal Cancer is and how we can work to prevent it. Allan says that colorectal cancer is simply cancer that grows in the colon or rectum. You may have also heard it referred to as colon cancer. Abnormal growths or polyps form in the colon or rectum and over time may eventually turn into cancer.

In 2022 the recommendations for Colorectal Cancer screening changed to individuals 45 and over and individuals who experience digestive disease. The medical community as a whole is finding more advanced stage cancers in younger people so it is important to get screened early, and then to continue to get regular screenings every 10 years.

There are a few tests to screen for colorectal cancers. Often, they will perform a preliminary stool test which detects altered DNA. They then perform a colonoscopy where they use a colonoscope with a tiny light and camera on the end to identify and then remove polyps for further testing. It’s a painless procedure with minimum discomfort.

Colonoscopies take about 15 minutes to perform, they do them right in our Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and in hospital environments. It’s another way they offer their patients more choices in their healthcare decisions.

Treatment

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Surgery

• Radiation Therapy

Especially when it comes to Colorectal Cancers Early detection of polyps is the best way to prevent cancer. It’s important to know that most polyps aren’t cancerous, but if left unchecked in the colon or rectum they have the potential to become cancerous. It is so important to be screened early and on schedule.

For more information: https://michigangastro.com/

