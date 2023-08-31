Advertise With Us

Van donated to MSU for students to ride home safely

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) students have a new way to get home safely after late-night events on campus.

Stellantis donated a Chrysler Pacifica minivan to student development and leadership—on behalf of Safe Ride. The Associated Students of Michigan State University (ASMSU) runs the transportation service.

Safe Ride gives students a safe and free alternative to walking home alone after dark.

A Stellantis executive came up with the idea to donate after the mass shooting at MSU.

“Chris Fuell, being a former Spartan herself, reached out to ASMSU with this idea, and we really appreciate her efforts and everything she has done to bring the community together,” said Drew Gardner, ASMSU Vice President of Finance and Operation.

MSU Safe Ride starts on Sept. 11 and will run from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

