Advertise With Us

Tigers Avoid Sweep, Down Yankees

Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park
Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park(WTVG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers avoided a four game sweep by the New York Yankees, winning 4-3 Thursday afternoon in Detroit. Matt Manning pitched the first six innings giving up two hits. The Tigers ended a five game losing streak with the win and head to Chicago next for three games with the White Sox beginning Friday night. Detroit now has a 60-74 record with 28 games remaining, only 12 of which are at Comerica Park.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
iPhone in the summer
What the Tech?: Newest iPhone update includes safety warning

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, front right, catches a 15-yard touchdown...
Hockenson Lands Big Deal With Vikings
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, center, greets Jose Ramirez (11), Kole Calhoun (56)...
Guardians Add Castoff Angels’ Players
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Lions Re-Sign Quarterback Blough
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Volleyball Hosting Its Own Tournament