Tigers Avoid Sweep, Down Yankees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers avoided a four game sweep by the New York Yankees, winning 4-3 Thursday afternoon in Detroit. Matt Manning pitched the first six innings giving up two hits. The Tigers ended a five game losing streak with the win and head to Chicago next for three games with the White Sox beginning Friday night. Detroit now has a 60-74 record with 28 games remaining, only 12 of which are at Comerica Park.

