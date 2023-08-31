Sunny skies across Mid-Michigan, plus a look at what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After starting the day in the 40s this morning, we are going to see a fantastic day with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the warmup in temperatures into the Labor Day weekend. And, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a break down of First at 4 and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 31, 2023

Average High: 79º Average Low 57º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 30° 1869

Jackson Record High: 96º 1898

Jackson Record Low: 38º 1915

