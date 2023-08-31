Advertise With Us

Sunny skies across Mid-Michigan, plus a look at what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After starting the day in the 40s this morning, we are going to see a fantastic day with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the warmup in temperatures into the Labor Day weekend. And, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a break down of First at 4 and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 31, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1898
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1915

