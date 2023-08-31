Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: A Wolverine retires and a preview of high school football matchups

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk as we talk about a bar in Wisconsin offering free booze should Aaron Rodgers and his new team lose a game, a former Michigan Wolverine retires from the NHL due to health reasons, and we preview matchups for the second week of high school football.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

