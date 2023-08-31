Police investigate shooting on Dorchester Cir. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man late Wednesday night.

Lansing Police said a 56-year-old man was shot in the 1100 block of Dorchester Circle on Aug. 30. Officers arrived at the scene at around 7:30 p.m.

A suspect is not in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we bring you the latest information.

