MSU Volleyball Hosting Its Own Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s volleyball team hosts its own tournament this Saturday and Sunday, named after former MSU standout Kathy DeBoer. The Spartans have a 1-2 record after opening a week ago in a tournament in Arkansas. MSU faces Belmont at 10am Saturday in the Breslin Center and another match later that evening. Leah Johnson is in her second season as MSU’s head coach.

