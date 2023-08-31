Advertise With Us

MSU Volleyball Hosting Its Own Tournament

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s volleyball team hosts its own tournament this Saturday and Sunday, named after former MSU standout Kathy DeBoer. The Spartans have a 1-2 record after opening a week ago in a tournament in Arkansas. MSU faces Belmont at 10am Saturday in the Breslin Center and another match later that evening. Leah Johnson is in her second season as MSU’s head coach.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
iPhone in the summer
What the Tech?: Newest iPhone update includes safety warning

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, front right, catches a 15-yard touchdown...
Hockenson Lands Big Deal With Vikings
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, center, greets Jose Ramirez (11), Kole Calhoun (56)...
Guardians Add Castoff Angels’ Players
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Lions Re-Sign Quarterback Blough
Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park
Tigers Avoid Sweep, Down Yankees