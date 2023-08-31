MSU receives grant to help kids across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Michigan State University researchers one in six preschoolers in the United States has a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder, to help those children a new program led by MSU is kicking off early next year. The program will work with head-start daycare centers across the state.

“We focus on preschoolers because early childhood development has life long benefits,” said Dr. Jiying Ling.

Michigan State University has been working with head-start daycares for about 10 years, and a new 5.8 million dollar grant will allow researcher Dr. Jiying Ling to continue helping kids in Michigan. One of the head-stat organizations that Dr. Ling will be working with is based in Lansing, Capital Area Community Services.

“This program, this opportunity allows teachers to be heard and participate in the response in creation of a curriculum or an approach that allows them to help a child and also adjust the systems that educate brand new teachers and help them in their own paths,” said Dr. Nolana Nobles.

The Program expansion will allow parents to work with educators, to learn more about how overall health impacts the development of their child.

“Learning those calming and self soothing techniques are really important to make progress,” said Sarah Dickenson.

Education Manager Sarah Dickenson said the Covid-19 pandemic set a lot of kids back.

“We do see a lot of language delays. When children can’t communicate it spills into other areas of development because they don’t know how to articulate what they want or what they need,” said Dickenson.

Dr. Ling is a mom to two little kids and says she knows first hand how the pandemic impacted development. She says behavioral problems are commonly seen in children from low income and economically marginalized communities.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.