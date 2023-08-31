Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Sparrow expert on the newest RSV vaccines

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health experts are advising people to protect themselves before the fall against COVID, the flu, and RSV.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Sparrow and MSU Rebecca Schein.

She explains the significance of the new RSV vaccines in the player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
iPhone in the summer
What the Tech?: Newest iPhone update includes safety warning

Latest News

The owner of an equestrian center in Williamston says one of her horses may have been swept up...
Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk as we talk about a bar in Wisconsin offering free...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Previewing week 2 of high school football matchups
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the warmup in temperatures into the Labor...
Sunny skies across Mid-Michigan, plus a look at what we’re working on
WILX Weather Webcast 8/31/2023 PM
WILX Weather Webcast 8/31/2023 PM