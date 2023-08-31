Michigan WW2 vet celebrates 100 years of life

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -“I always joke that me and Moses went to kindergarten,” said Willis Rockwood. “There was no such thing as kindergarten then.”

Known for his jokes, Willis Rockwood is now celebrating 10 decades of life. “Tiresome, wore out,” said Rockwood. Although he’s feeling the effects of those years, he’s thankful for the lifetime he has.

“I’m grateful for the way that things had turned out over the years,” said Rockwood. “Of course, all that time you’re getting older.”

Rockwood served in the US Army in World War ll. “I was drafted and went to war for the 3 years.”

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in the World War ll are alive as of 2022. For 37 months Willis served on the frontlines in Europe traveling to Germany, Austria and more. Experiencing both triumphs and terrors. “My dad has endured a lot of things when he was in the service and he never talked about them for the longest time up until recently,” said Craig Rockwood.

Rockwood’s son, Craig, says now he shares stories with anyone wanting to listen. Like the moments leading up to the end of the war.

“About a day or two after we got out to sea, over the loudspeakers they announced that the air force dropped the two atom bombs on Japan,” said Rockwood. “So that ended the war on Japan but we continued on to the Philippines.”

After serving, he settled in Holt and started a carpenter business where he built homes for more than 40 years.

“I have a nickname that I always refer to him as is a national treasure,” said Craig Rockwood.

One who is full of life experiences and passing them down to the next generation.

“As you grow older, you appreciate all these things that you take in when you’re around your parents,” said Craig Rockwood.

“Gain all the friends you can because your friends are the biggest helpers in this world,” said Rockwood.

Willis Rockwood received a congressional proclamation on his birthday for his service to the nation and his community.

“It makes you feel special,” said Rockwood.

