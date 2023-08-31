Meridian Township’s municipal building reopening

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township held a rededication ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the reopening of the municipal building.

This was the first major renovation to the building since 1992. The entire renovation was paid in cash from the township’s capital projects fund, with no debt associated with the project.

The building closed in April for renovations to the building—including new paint, carpet and office furniture.

(WILX)

“For four months, we were to update the facility and to brighten it up for our residents having to do business with the township, and today, that project is completed,” said the Meridian Township supervisor, Patricia Herring Jackson.

The Meridian Township municipal building was initially built in 1972.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.