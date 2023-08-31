Traveling safe during Labor Day Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There should be less roadwork to drive through for Labor Day Weekend. Those heading up north will still need to be safe on the roads.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said they’re pausing more than half of their 166 total projects, making driving safer and smoother for the weekend. The closures begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

Some lane closures or traffic shifts might stay in place, as well as a lot of heavy road equipment.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon for the bridge walk. People can get out and explore while waiting to continue the drive across the bridge.

“Support local businesses and go get some food,” said Michigan State Police Community Trooper Thomas Kinnunen. “There’s a lot of festivities and events in the Mackinaw City and St. Ignace area.”

Drivers are reminded the new hands-free driving laws took effect on June 30.

MDOT said the following traffic restrictions in Mid-Michigan will remain active:

The following local streets are closed in Jackson, Jackson County, for railroad work: Mechanic and Jackson streets are closed at the railroad tracks. Detroit Street is closed at Mechanic Street. Van Buren Street is closed at Jackson Street.

I-69 , Clinton County, has one lane closed in each direction at Peacock Road.

I-94 , Jackson County, has the westbound on and off ramps at Parma Road closed and detoured.

I-96 , Eaton and Ingham counties, has traffic shifted between Lansing Road and Washington Road. Billwood Highway and Washington Avenue are closed over I-96.

I-496 , Ingham County, has the following restrictions: One lane is open in each direction between Cedar Street and Waverly Road. The Capitol Avenue bridge over I-496 is closed. Southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has the right two lanes closed over I-496. The westbound I-496 exit to Grand Avenue is closed. The Martin Luther Kind Jr. Boulevard ramp to westbound I-496 is closed. The Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-496 is closed. The eastbound I-496 exit to Cedar Street/Larch Street is closed.

US-127 , Ingham County, has one lane closed in each direction between the Jackson County line and M-36.

M-43/M-100 intersection , Eaton County, has the following restrictions: Westbound M-43 will have one open through-lane with the right-turn lane closed. Northbound M-100 will have one open through-lane with the right-turn lane closed. Southbound M-100 will have the right-turn lane closed.

M-49 , Hillsdale County, has the northbound lanes closed at Arkansas Road for a box culvert replacement project at Little Hog Creek; detour posted.

M-99 , Hillsdale County, has one southbound lane closed with a temporary traffic signal near Camden Road.

To see other traffic restrictions statewide, visit MDOT’s website.

