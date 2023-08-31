MDHHS workers return to office after three years of working from home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -After three years of working from home, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is headed back to the office.

Roughly 5% oof the department’s employees are being switched to a hybrid schedule. They’ll be in the office for two days a week.

News 10 received an anonymous email about the schedule change from someone who claims to be an MDHHS employee. They say they’re frustrated about returning to the office because of lack of childcare, short notice and long commutes.

However, economic stakeholders in Lansing say this is a step in the right direction.

“The state of Michigan is our largest employer downtown, and I think on any given day before COVID, you know we were talking about 20,000 state employees being downtown, you know, Lansing. So when you take that out of the mix, it has significant impact,” said President and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Tim Daman.

Right down the road from the state’s capitol sits the MDHHS building.

MDHHS provided a statement to News 10, saying the new schedule only applies to central office staff.

Economic stakeholders say increasing foot traffic is a benefit.

However, the anonymous employee disagrees.

“This news comes despite prior assurances supporting our capacity to work remotely. Alarmingly, this significant change was not communicated directly by MDHHS leadership,” they said.

Although excited for the economy, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said it’s important for each employer to do what works for them.

“So I am excited that we’re gonna have more folks downtown. I hope to see even more. I would expect that people would want to come back to the office, to be able to see their co-workers, a little water cooler talk, walk around a bit,” he said.

