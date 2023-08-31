Mason, DeWitt high schools release video honoring students killed in crash

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - As the Mason Bulldogs take the football field in DeWitt Thursday night, two of their fellow classmates will be heavy on their minds, and hearts. Two students from Mason High School were killed in a crash as the school announced Wednesday.

Background: Mason community mourns death of 2 students

After classes were dismissed for the day, Mason Public Schools released a video featuring Mason High School Principal Lance Delbridge and DeWitt High School Principal Matt Dodson coming together, asking the two communities to do the same. The video can be seen in full at the bottom of this article.

“While the competition will certainly be exciting, recent events in the Mason community have reminded us what’s really important in life,” Delbridge said.

“Tonight, as we cheer on the Bulldogs and Panthers, let’s cheer with pride and positivity for the students in both communities who work hard to achieve great things on the field and in the classroom,” Dodson added.

“The Mason community is strong, and we will continue to lean on one another,” the Mason Public Schools page said in a post. “Students are encouraged to share their feelings and grief and honor their classmates in ways that help them process this loss.”

The post went on to thank the Mason community, Ingham Intermediate School District, Haslett Public Schools, and Okemos Public Schools for sending mental health support staff, therapy dogs, and other districts offering support and services.

Mason Schools has shared a list of resources for families to review that may help in supporting children during this time.

“We truly appreciate the community members and neighboring districts rallying for our community and students.”

The matchup between Mason and DeWitt kicks off at 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.