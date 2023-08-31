Advertise With Us

Mason community mourns death of 2 students

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Public Schools said the community is mourning the death of two students.

The school district said on Facebook Wednesday that the community continues to grieve the loss of two Mason High School students.

“Please know that Mason Public Schools is here for you,” the school district wrote on Facebook. “The Mason community is strong, and we will continue to lean on one another.”

The school district encourages students to be comfortable speaking with teachers, administrators, counselors and mental health staff and seek immediate help if they find themselves in crisis.

