Man hospitalized after stabbing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is hospitalized following a stabbing in Lansing late Wednesday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened on the corner of Cedar and E Saginaw Streets on Aug. 30, just before midnight.

Investigators believe the victim got into a fight with the suspect. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, and the suspect is not in custody.

The victim is expected to be okay, according to police.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.