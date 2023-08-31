Advertise With Us

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is hospitalized following a stabbing in Lansing late Wednesday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened on the corner of Cedar and E Saginaw Streets on Aug. 30, just before midnight.

Investigators believe the victim got into a fight with the suspect. Alcohol is believed to be a factor, and the suspect is not in custody.

The victim is expected to be okay, according to police.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

