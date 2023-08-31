Lions Re-Sign Quarterback Blough

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Purdue quarterback David Blough has re-signed with the Detroit Lions to join the team’s practice squad. Blough was with the Lions spelling Matthew Stafford and was on the team in Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach. Blough was with the Arizona Cardinals last season, but the team cut him earlier this week. Blough figures to be the third quarterback behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater. He replaces Nate Sudfeld who was injured at Carolina in the final pre-season game and is out for the season with a torn ACL. The Lions open next Thursday at Super Bowl champion Kansas City, a game to be seen at 8pm on WILX TV.

