Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The owner of an equestrian center in Williamston says one of her horses may have been swept up in last week’s tornado.

Lisa Luton-Hodges owns Luton Equestrian Training Center in Williamston. Along with her horses’ minor injuries, her barn was completely destroyed. Now, she is asking for help from the community to get everything back to normal.

“We put out a community alert that we needed help, and we had over a hundred people show up to help us, some that we knew, some that we didn’t know, but they all pitched in, and we got a large amount of work done,” said Luton-Hodges.

She opened the training center 20 years ago. “We’ve never had a storm come that close to us. We’ve had a few tornados come nearby, but never this close. I guess they said this was a pretty severe tornado, especially when it hit our area.”

Her house and the training center are on the same piece of land in Williamston—one of the hardest hit areas from last week’s EF-2 tornado. The hay barn took the brunt of the damage, but two of her horses were also injured.

“Out of three of them, we only saw one. So, we searched the pastures that night and didn’t have any success finding them. In the morning, we found one of them was trapped in the lean-to over there that fell down, and the other one somehow had gotten into the cornfield about three-quarters of a mile away.” Luton-Hodges explains she doesn’t know how the horse got over there but suspects it could have possibly been picked up in the tornado.

Related: 200 year old Williamston farm seriously damaged in tornado

Those horses suffered very minor injuries and are recovering well. The horses inside the main barn weren’t injured at all. Luton-Hodges says the storm damage won’t stop her from doing what she loves.

“Our everyday operations don’t end just because the storm happened. We still have our everyday operations that go on. That just adds a little bit extra to our day and our weekends,” she said.

Like many picking themselves up after the storm, she says, “I still have a feeling of gratitude that this storm was not worse and didn’t cause more damage to our animals or ourselves.”

The Luton Training Center is raising money for the hay barn to get fixed, among other damage.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.