Hockenson Lands Big Deal With Vikings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Lions tight end T. J. Hockenson has signed a long term deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Iowa standout is back practicing with the Vikings after struggling during the summer with illness and injury. Hockenson agreed to a four year extension that will pay him at least $66 million and up to $68.5 million. Reports say $42.5 million is guaranteed. It’s the highest salary for a tight end in NFL history.

