Hockenson Lands Big Deal With Vikings

FILE - Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, front right, catches a 15-yard touchdown...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, front right, catches a 15-yard touchdown pass over New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) and cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. Hockenson had a slow start to his career after being drafted in the first round by Detroit in 2019 but really broke out last season following a mid-season trade. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Lions tight end T. J. Hockenson has signed a long term deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Iowa standout is back practicing with the Vikings after struggling during the summer with illness and injury. Hockenson agreed to a four year extension that will pay him at least $66 million and up to $68.5 million. Reports say $42.5 million is guaranteed. It’s the highest salary for a tight end in NFL history.

