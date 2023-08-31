Advertise With Us

Guardians Add Castoff Angels’ Players

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, center, greets Jose Ramirez (11), Kole Calhoun (56)...
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, center, greets Jose Ramirez (11), Kole Calhoun (56) and Steven Kwan (38) in the dugout after Calhoun hit a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cleveland Guardians Thursday added three pitchers to their staff off waiver claims from the Los Angeles Angels. The players were cut earlier this week. The Angels placed six players on waivers earlier this week and Guardians signed three pitchers-- Lucas Giolito, left hand reliever Matt Moore and right hand reliever Reynaldo Lopez. Cleveland, despite a 64-70 record, is in second place in the American League’s weak Central Division and figures it still has a chance to catch Minnesota for first place before the end of September.

