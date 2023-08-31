Guardians Add Castoff Angels’ Players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cleveland Guardians Thursday added three pitchers to their staff off waiver claims from the Los Angeles Angels. The players were cut earlier this week. The Angels placed six players on waivers earlier this week and Guardians signed three pitchers-- Lucas Giolito, left hand reliever Matt Moore and right hand reliever Reynaldo Lopez. Cleveland, despite a 64-70 record, is in second place in the American League’s weak Central Division and figures it still has a chance to catch Minnesota for first place before the end of September.

