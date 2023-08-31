First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Great looking weather is expected for the Labor Day weekend across the area. We start off on Friday with high temperatures near 80º Temperatures climb to the mid 80s Saturday and near 90º Sunday. High temperatures climb to the low 90s for Labor Day. The humidity should remain comfortable Sunday and Monday. The humidity will be creeping up for Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler air returns for the middle and end of next week.

Today plan on mostly sunny skies across the area once again. After mostly clear skies tonight we see a few clouds roll in Saturday. We are back into mostly sunny skies Sunday through Tuesday. A cold front approaching the state Tuesday will spread some cloud cover over the area and may touch off a few showers or a thunderstorm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now it does not look like we will see severe weather with the passage of the mid-week cold front.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 1, 2023

Average High: 78º Average Low 57º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1898

Lansing Record Low: 30° 1867

Jackson Record High: 96º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1967

