Eaton County authorities search for wanted man with outstanding warrants

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man with outstanding warrants in the Eaton Rapids area.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to locate the man, Dustin Long, resulting in an increased police presence in the area.

Police believe Long is not a danger to the public.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (517) 543-3512.

