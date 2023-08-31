Advertise With Us

Dewitt’s City Clerk resigns from Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division following financials investigation

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Dewitt’s Clerk elected to resign from her volunteer position with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division following an investigation.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office said Lisa Grysen, the City of Dewitt’s Clerk, resigned from her position following an investigation into the financials of the Mounted Division.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Mounted Division is a 501c3 organization whose membership is made up of volunteers. The Sheriff’s Office utilizes volunteers for many national events annually. A board handles the business and financials for the Mounted Division. The division does not receive regular annual funding from Clinton County, and its budget is primarily contributed by fundraising and donations.

After receiving the news from the City of Dewitt, Grysen was contacted, which led to her resignation from the division.

The investigation into the financials of the Mounted Division is ongoing.

