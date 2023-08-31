DeWitt City clerk terminated for alleged connection to financial irregularities

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The clerk for the City of DeWitt has been fired from her position following a hearing on Monday.

Clerk Lisa Grysen was terminated as city clerk during an Aug. 28 city council hearing.

During the hearing, councilmembers said that Grysen was fired due to reports regarding irregularities in connection with city funds.

The Mayor of DeWitt, Sue Leeming, recommended Gyrsen be terminated in a letter to the council. The termination was approved during Monday’s meeting and Grysen was fired, effective Aug. 18.

