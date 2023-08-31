The cost of a big storm: How much the recent storms cost Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fallen trees and downed power lines are more than just an inconvenience. Counties and townships are dealing with the high cost of storm cleanup.

Ryan Wilkinson is the emergency manager for Eaton County and he said the power outage caused further financial problems.

“We had a power outage that affected our entire government complex and when you have that power outage as long as we did, we are seeing that it affected other systems”, said Wilkinson

Ionia County emergency manager Jacob Sommer said they are having to spend money for tree removal companies.

“Forestry companies, Tree removal companies, anything of that nature to help get things back under control. at this point, we have things open and moving. but there is still the task of getting things back to where they were pre-storm”, said Sommer.

The State funds will help relieve the financial burden for counties that do not have it in their budget to account for a large clean-up effort.

Until the clean-up is done, counties will not have an exact number of the cost to report. they are required to up front the money and any government aid will help reimburse funds they already spent.

