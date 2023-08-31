Community sees relief as city officials remove tree that killed Lansing woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents on Lansing’s south side gathered to mourn the death of Vernita Payne, who sadly passed during last week’s storm when a tree fell on her Martin Street home.

“We’re trying to grieve, we’re trying to figure this out, we’re going to miss this lady. It’s going to be very emotional when that tree is not covering that house, then you see the destruction,” said Vernita’s nephew Charles Dean.

Removing the tree would cost $10,000—a cost that is being picked up by the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL).

“We’re winding down on our outage restoration, so we told them we would come over and take a look at it, and we were able to step up and remove the tree from the house,” said Dick Peffley of Lansing Board of Water and Light.

“Our partnership with the city and the BWL limited the cost to the taxpayers but allowed us to get in and help the family to find some closure,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Charles Dean, Vernita Payne’s nephew, said she was a pillar in the community, taking people in during difficult times of their lives.

“Literally, people hear it all, but she will give you the shirt off her back, she will open her house up for you, she will cook and make sure those kids over there could eat.”

Although removing the tree won’t bring Payne back, Dean is thankful for the help and plans to celebrate Payne’s life and impact on their community.

“This is going to be a big celebration. We want to celebrate the people who helped us get to this part. [We are going to] show love for what she did for grandkids and all that.”

