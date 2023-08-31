BWL: Tree contractor killed after allegedly touching live wire

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) said a private tree contractor was killed Thursday morning.

BWL said on Aug. 31 that the power company and first responders are working to remove the remains of a private tree contractor not associated with BWL after allegedly touching a live wire.

“Our crews are working on this now, and it’s why we have a 1,200 person outage on the westside,” wrote BWL on Facebook.

This is a breaking story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

