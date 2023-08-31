BWL restores power to all customers after Thursday’s damaging storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light has restored power to every customer in the dark, the power company said late Wednesday night.

Thursday’s storm knocked out power for over 34,000 BWL customers alone.

“Last Thursday night’s storm was unprecedented with damage, outages and costs exceeding that of the December 2013 ice storm,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

According to Peffley, 65 power poles were damaged and 835 wires were downed.

Despite comparing the storm to 2013′s blizzard, BWL restored power in just six days - less than half the time it took to restore power in 2013.

‘I’m especially proud of the more than 100 tree and line crews – BWL employees and mutual aid crews from all over Michigan and across the Midwest alike – who worked tirelessly to restore power,” said Peffley.

More than 200,000 homes and businesses lost power after tornados and thunderstorms tore through Michigan last week.

