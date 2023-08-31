Authorities investigate single-car crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Township Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a single-car crash in Lansing early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Cedar Street and Adams Street at around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 31. The far right lane of Cedar Street was blocked as police investigated the scene.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we bring you the latest information.

