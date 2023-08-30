Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: warm-up ahead and the latest on Hurricane Idalia

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a weekend warm-up following some lower mid-week temperatures.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a weekend warm-up following some lower mid-week temperatures. Plus, Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as a category 3, impacting up to 18 million people.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 30, 2023

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1976

