Weather Extra: warm-up ahead and the latest on Hurricane Idalia
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a weekend warm-up following some lower mid-week temperatures. Plus, Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as a category 3, impacting up to 18 million people.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 30, 2023
- Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
- Lansing Record Low: 30° 1863
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
- Jackson Record Low: 37º 1976
