Weather Extra: warm-up ahead and the latest on Hurricane Idalia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a weekend warm-up following some lower mid-week temperatures. Plus, Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as a category 3, impacting up to 18 million people.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 30, 2023

Average High: 79º Average Low 57º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1881

Lansing Record Low: 30° 1863

Jackson Record High: 97º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 37º 1976

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.