WATCH: Ingham County officials announcing recipients of county’s Housing Trust Fund

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County officials will announce the recipients of the inaugural Ingham County Housing Trust Fund grant on Wednesday morning.

The funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) will go towards creating affordable housing and increasing housing opportunities for low-and-moderate-income Ingham County residents.

In 2021, the Ingham County Board of Commissioners allocated $9 million of ARPA funds received by the County from the U.S. Department of Treasury to establish the Housing Trust Fund. The County made $2.52 million of those funds available to in-county projects for the 2023 grant award cycle, directly supporting the construction, improvement and maintenance of energy-efficient, affordable housing and increased housing availability.

128 new affordable housing units will be created, and 20 existing rental units will be rehabilitated in this first round of trust fund grants.

