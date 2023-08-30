Summit Township residents say ‘no’ to a proposed asphalt plant

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People living in Summit Township are unhappy about a plan to build an asphalt plant.

The Board of Trustees held a special meeting Tuesday evening to vote and decide if they will rezone a piece of land to heavy industrial use.

Close to 200 people showed up at the meeting. And with nearly 30 public comments, none of them supported this proposed asphalt plant coming to their township.

Person after person asked the Board, what will living by this plant do for their health?

One resident shared her husband had been diagnosed with incurable lung cancer from working in an Asphalt plant. Now, she is concerned about making the rest of his life enjoyable.

“Will this company make sure it’s safe for the residents to breathe that have respiratory problems? Will the remainder of his life set him so that he will be able to go outdoors and enjoy the weather?” she said to the crowd and the Board.

Another concern for the residents was how this would affect wildlife, as the proposed plant would border Grand River.

“The location also negatively impacts the Grand River—Formaldehyde, Hexacene, Fennel, Toluene, Benzine, and the VOCs and PAHs are particularly harmful to frogs and fish. I’m here to speak for the frogs and fish,” said one resident.

Dine Comply Inc. is working with Willbee on the plant to ensure they comply environmentally.

Shara Wilcox was at the meeting and said she was happy to see the large turnout but doesn’t necessarily agree with the concerns voiced by the residents.

“They’re just hungry for anything so that it’s not in their backyard, can’t blame them. Is it valid? I can’t say to that because there weren’t any references. It’s not really valid based on my knee-jerk reaction.” said Wilcox.

The Board of Trustees passed a motion at the meeting to send the proposed plant back to the planning commission, so that they can start further studies and a public hearing.

There is no set date for when—or if—this will come back to the board, or if the plant will be built at all.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.