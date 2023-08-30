Advertise With Us

Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies

A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study has found marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.

That’s because cannabis has a special property that allows the plant to absorb heavy metals from the soil, as well as potentially harmful chemicals.

While that can be good for cleaning up the environment, it’s worrisome for marijuana users.

Researchers tested around 7,200 people who said they used marijuana in the last 30 days. The subjects had much higher levels of highly toxic substances like cadmium and lead in their blood compared to non-users.

The study’s authors say these heavy metals have been linked to cancer, chronic disease and neurotoxic effects.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
iPhone in the summer
What the Tech?: Newest iPhone update includes safety warning
Five people are dead after severe storms and at least four tornadoes across Michigan Thursday...
Emergency responders help repair Michigan communities after deadly storms
Teenager shot on Avon Street in Lansing
Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery

Latest News

For the first six months of life, a baby needs their mother’s breast milk for nutrients.
Mid-Michigan Matters: Sparrow on National Breast Feeding Awareness Month
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford will break down the warming temperatures throughout...
Cooler temperatures and sunny skies for Wednesday ahead of a warmup, and today’s top stories
Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after...
5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea