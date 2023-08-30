Storm cleanup continues in Dimondale

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Near hundred-mile per hour winds, downed trees and powerlines; it’s like nothing the Village of Dimondale has ever seen.

Clean-up efforts are still ongoing after severe thunderstorms blew through Mid-Michigan on Aug. 24. Severed trees line nearly every street, as crews work to put Dimondale back together again. Village President Ralph Reznick said it’s been a long couple of days, but that community members are taking the chance to lend a hand where they can.

“Those who have the ability to cut wood and clear a pathway have done so,” he said. “Our public works staff in the Village of Dimondale have been fantastic. They’ve worked a tremendous amount of hours.”

Few areas were spared from the storm’s damage, but Danford Island Park was not one of them. It was only a few weeks ago that the park’s gardens were nationally recognized for their beauty. Village Manager Denis Prisk said it’s devastating to now see them crushed, and closed off to the public.

“We are just happy to have it getting attention as fast as it can,” he said. “Although we know it’s a garden, and it’s not a life-threatening or emergency type thing, it was one of our gems in the park itself.”

For Todd and Linda Burns, whose roof was hit by a tree, they’re sticking to one hopeful motto.

“It could be worse,” Linda said.

“It could be a lot worse,” added Todd.

The couple said they previously owned a home in Alamba, where they witnessed hurricanes, but they never expected to see such devastating storms in Mid-Michigan.

“I looked out my front door, and I’d never seen wind like that before in Dimondale,” Todd said.

Village officials said energy companies are still working to restore power to many residents. Officials said it may take weeks for their town to fully recover from storm damage.

