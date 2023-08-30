Potterville residents come together to recover from Thursday’s severe storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Day five of outages in the city of Potterville. Residents haven’t let the results of last Thursday’s severe storm damage their spirits along with the town.

“Everybody has really come together and it’s kind of nice to see,” said Don Stanley, director of public works in Potterville.

Stanley says the cleanup process is going faster than he thought with help from other cities.

“Eaton Rapids came in and helped us. We’ve had Build Masters out of Vermontville came up and helped out, their still here working with us, volunteering their time.”

Megan Brenton had her electrical mast ripped from her home. With the repairs and other costs...she plans to be better prepared for future storms.

“We’re over a thousand, probably close to two with the cost of everything. I’m going to the grocery store every single day. The cost of filling the generator is not something we planned for.”

Despite a fallen oak and broken fence Brenton feels good about the support she’s received.

“Our neighbor has been fantastic with helping us clean up our mess.”

Potterville Public Schools has also stepped in to help residents with hot meals, charging stations, and even getting out in the community to help. “Our staff came together and went out into the community and helped to clean out yards. Just trying to lend a helping hand,” said superintendent of Potterville Public Schools Kevin Robydek.

Robydek hopes to get buses rolling now that all schools in the city have power. He’s thankful to his staff and community members for lending a hand.

“The care that everybody is showing for one another really just demonstrates what this community is made of.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.