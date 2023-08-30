Advertise With Us

PHOTOS: Potter Park Zoo announces hatching of Magellanic penguin chick

(Potter Park Zoo)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Potter Park Zoo announced the hatching of a male Magellanic penguin chick.

The chick was born on July 6, 2023, and received attentive care by the parents, Skipper and Jayde, along with Potter Park Zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams.

“The arrival of this Magellanic penguin chick is a testament to our dedication to conservation at Potter Park Zoo. We’re very happy to see the strong bonds forming between the chick and its parents, as well as the unwavering commitment of our animal care team,” said Potter Park Zoo’s Animal Care Supervisor, Pat Fountain.

This young penguin has evolved from a fragile hatchling weighing just 69 grams to a robust chick weighing over 2 kilograms.

“The male chick is growing in size and appears healthy,” said Dr. Ronan Eustace, Director of Animal Health at Potter Park Zoo.

(Potter Park Zoo)
(Potter Park Zoo)

