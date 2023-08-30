Advertise With Us

Okemos Stadium Renovation Nearly Complete

Ingham County Sheriff's Office Facebook
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School reports the renovation to its football stadium is nearly complete. The first home soccer game in the stadium is set for September 12th against DeWitt and the football team’s first home game will be September 15th against Holt. Okemos football is 0-1 after a 54-14 loss to St. Johns, what was to have been a home game but was played instead last week at East Lansing High School. Okemos football is on the road this Thursday at Clio, hoping for a win to end a 32-game losing streak. Clio lost its opener to Mount Morris, 7-0.

