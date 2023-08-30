New school speed zones designated in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Slow down! There are new school speed zones in Lansing.

Drivers near Pattengill Elementary, Eastern High School or Lansing Catholic School will now have to slow down during specific school hours.

Those travelling on Westbound Grand River Ave. from Hayford Ave. to Marshal St. need to slow to 25 mph - but only from 7:10-7:40 a.m. and 2:35-3:05 p.m.

On EB Saginaw St. from Mahlon St. to Fairview Ave will also require drivers to slow down to 25 mph, but from 7:10-8:00 a.m. and 2:35-3:40 p.m.

