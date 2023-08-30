Advertise With Us

New school speed zones designated in Lansing

Lansing's new school zones
Lansing's new school zones(Lansing Police Department)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Slow down! There are new school speed zones in Lansing.

Drivers near Pattengill Elementary, Eastern High School or Lansing Catholic School will now have to slow down during specific school hours.

Those travelling on Westbound Grand River Ave. from Hayford Ave. to Marshal St. need to slow to 25 mph - but only from 7:10-7:40 a.m. and 2:35-3:05 p.m.

On EB Saginaw St. from Mahlon St. to Fairview Ave will also require drivers to slow down to 25 mph, but from 7:10-8:00 a.m. and 2:35-3:40 p.m.

