MSU Women’s Soccer Back Home Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team hopes to return to the win column in its next match, at home Thursday night, 7:30, against Eastern Michigan. The Spartans are 3-1 after losing at Colorado 2-0 this past Sunday. EMU has an 0-2-2 record. EMU features its 25-year head coach Scott Hall while MSU’s Jeff Hosler is in his third season in East Lansing.

