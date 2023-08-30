Advertise With Us

MSU Women’s Soccer Back Home Thursday

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team hopes to return to the win column in its next match, at home Thursday night, 7:30, against Eastern Michigan. The Spartans are 3-1 after losing at Colorado 2-0 this past Sunday. EMU has an 0-2-2 record. EMU features its 25-year head coach Scott Hall while MSU’s Jeff Hosler is in his third season in East Lansing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead with generator running in Lansing home
iPhone in the summer
What the Tech?: Newest iPhone update includes safety warning
Five people are dead after severe storms and at least four tornadoes across Michigan Thursday...
Emergency responders help repair Michigan communities after deadly storms
Teenager shot on Avon Street in Lansing
Lansing Police search for 3 suspects in armed robbery

Latest News

Loons in Lansing facing the Lugnuts
Lugnuts Make Roster Changes
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice
Burrow Returns to Bengals’ Practice
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU To Face Tennessee in Exhibition Game
Ingham County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Okemos Stadium Renovation Nearly Complete