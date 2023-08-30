Advertise With Us

MSU Researchers helping to solve cause of Maui fires

“I shared it with my colleagues at the University of Hawaii... we’re just trying to help them.”
By Erin Bowling
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a hotly debated question across the country: What caused the deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. As firefighters continue to battle flames, the death toll continues to rise.

However here in the mitten, Michigan State University researchers believe their work, can help pinpoint the cause. Their research also determined when the fire started, where the fire was, and the severity of the flames.

“It’s exciting to be doing something that feels really pressing, and urgent at this time.” said Hugo De Lemos, a post-doctoral research associate at MSU.

David Roy leads the team at MSU funded by NASA, and they use artificial intelligence and satellite images to create detailed burn maps of when and where fires occurred.

“I shared it with my colleagues at the University of Hawaii, I know that they’re going to probably, you know, be charged to look at this stuff, so we’re just trying to help them.” said Roy.

Aside from determining cause in places like Maui, they believe their satellite images paired with AI can help prevent future fires.

“You can give it to you know town planners, and decision makers, and you know local government, to help figure out where the biggest wildfire risks are, and how they can mitigate that.” said Lemos.

Roy expects their newly developed algorithm and imagery to become more popular as these fires become more common.

“Unfortunately, because of climate change, because the world is getting hotter, it’s a pretty straight forward relationship between hotter temperatures, means that vegetation dries out, and it’s more likely to burn.” said Roy.

Funded by NASA to reduce damage and understand the growing problem, they hope their new algorithm can help Hawaii in more ways then one.

Although not all wildfires are bad, these researchers say we’re seeing them happen more severely and frequently in new areas. They attribute these abnormal burns to climate change, and a shift in what land is used for.

