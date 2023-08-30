MSU To Face Tennessee in Exhibition Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will host Tennessee in an exhibition game Sunday, October 29th in the Breslin Center. Proceeds will benefit Hawaii fire fire relief. Michigan State scrimmaged at Tennessee a year ago. MSU coach Tom Izzo won his first game against Chaminade in the Maui Classic. MSU has played in five Maui Classics and is in the eight team field in 2024. Tip time and ticket information will be released at a later date.

