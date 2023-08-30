Mid-Michigan Matters: Michigan Association of Broadcasters on ‘Be There’ campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here at News 10, we keep you aware of the news - both locally and abroad.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Sam Klemet with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Right now, MAB has a campaign going on called “Be There.”

Sam explains this campaign in the player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.