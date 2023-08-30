Michigan State hosting Tennessee for exhibition game to benefit Maui wildfire relief efforts

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will host Tennessee in a charity exhibition game in October to benefit Maui wildfire relief efforts.

The game will be held on Oct. 29 in the Breslin Center. All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

“The Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have always held a special place in my heart,” said Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo. “The images we’ve all seen and the stories we’ve heard following the wildfires have touched so many of us in the college basketball world and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been affected.”

The teams scrimmaged last year at Tennessee in the preseason, and Izzo and Barnes have a long-standing relationship.

“First, I appreciate coach Izzo and Michigan State for hosting this game, which will benefit a community that means so much to the world of college basketball,” said Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. “While we certainly need to continue to pray for the families in Maui who have been impacted, this benefit game will enable us to offer tangible support toward the restoration of Maui and its beautiful spirit.”

Further details, including ticket information, game time and broadcast information, will be announced at a later date.

